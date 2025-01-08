Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday morning to spread positivity and hope. Her latest post focused on new moms

Deepika Padukone who celebrated her 39th birthday on January 5, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning to share a positive message for new mothers. Deepika is pretty active on social media and often shares her thoughts via posts and reels. Deepika re-shared a reel on her stories about women who embraced motherhood and birthed a child in 2024.

Deepika Padukone shares a reel about motherhood on Instagram

The reel read, "Mums who gave birth in 2024, Remember this... When you see everyone's highlight reel at the end of the year, remember your body GREW and BIRTHED a whole human this year! NOTHING tops that." The reel was from an Instagram handle @thejoysofbeingmum. Deepika added a sticker of Amen with the reel on her story.

For the unversed, the 'Om Shanti Om' actress also began a new chapter of her life by becoming a mother. She gave birth to a baby girl on September 8, 2024. Later, in an Instagram post, Padukone announced that she and her husband Ranveer Singh have named their daughter Dua, meaning prayer.

The actress has never shied away from speaking about issues like mental health, depression, and women's safety, and this post seems directed toward new mothers either battling postpartum depression or grappling with the challenges of motherhood. Deepika Padukone also has an organisation called The Live Love Laugh Foundation that is focused on giving hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression. The actress started this community-driven foundation ten years ago when she publicly came out with her mental illness of depression. Padukone aimed to ensure that no one else suffers the way she has due to mental health issues.

Deepika Padukone's work front and upcoming projects

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer copverse film 'Singham Again' that hit the screens on Diwali last year. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Shweta Tiwari in lead roles. She also appeared in the sci-fi thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas and Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan in 2024. Reports say that she will make a special appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project Love and War starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.