Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have leased a new apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, and you won't believe the rent!

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to be going through a lot of new changes in their lives. After welcoming their daughter in September, the stars have now leased a new apartment in Mumbai. The apartment is in Mumbai’s upscale Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, which comes with a monthly rent of Rs. 7 lakhs.

Where is Deepika and Ranveer's new apartment?

The project is located in Prabhadevi, a locality in Mumbai which provides seamless connectivity to both the Western and Central suburbs, as well as key roadways such as the Western Express Highway and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. The area is renowned for housing the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and is in close proximity to popular landmarks like Dadar Beach and High Street Phoenix.

According to Square Yards, the apartment rented by the couple spans a built-up area of 3,245 sq. ft. (~301.47 sq. m) and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq. ft. (~215.49 sq. m), along with three dedicated car parking spaces. The lease agreement, registered in November 2024, spans a tenure of 36 months and includes an initial security deposit of Rs. 21 lakhs. The rental arrangement follows a tiered structure, with the monthly rent set at Rs. 7 lakhs for the first 18 months, rising to Rs. 7.35 lakh for the remaining 18 months.

Deepika's other real-estate investments

Deepika Padukone already owns a property in Beau Monde Towers, a luxury residential project by the Ashwin Sheth Group which offers 2, 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments. Her latest leased apartment is an addition to her recent real estate investments, which include a premium apartment in Bandra and a spacious bungalow in Alibaug.

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s leading stars, continues to shine on the global stage. Recently, she garnered widespread acclaim for her performance in Pathaan, which became a massive box office hit. She also represented India as a presenter at the Oscars 2023, earning international praise. Additionally, Deepika was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award for her contributions to cinema and mental health advocacy, further cementing her status as a global icon.