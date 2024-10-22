Scientists determining the most beautiful woman on the planet have picked the face of this new mom on the block as the one that comes closest to perfection

Deepika Padukone Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is the most beautiful woman in the world. At least, that's what Greek mathematics says. Scientists determining the most beautiful woman on the planet according to the "Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi Standards" have picked Deepika Padukone’s face as the one that comes closest to perfection. She is the only Indian woman on the list alongside bigwigs like Zendaya and Beyonce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

What is the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi?

The "Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi" defines beauty per classic Greek calculations. Measurements of facial proportions are done going by standards that Greek scholars applied while trying to define beauty with scientific formulas. According to the "Golden Ratio" measurements, Deepika has a face that is 91.22 percent perfect. The list also includes Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, and Kim Kardashian.

Deepika Padukone is the new mom on the block

Deepika welcomed her first child, a baby girl with actor-husband Ranveer Singh. Following the birth of her daughter, Deepika made a heartwarming update on her Instagram bio, reflecting her new role as a mother. Her bio now reads, "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat," providing fans with a charming glimpse into the daily routine of their new family life. The announcement of their baby's arrival on September 8, was shared through a touching post on social media, where the couple expressed their delight with the message, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer."

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Singham Again.' Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. In the film, Deepika plays the role of a ruthless cop named Shakti Shetty. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as box office hits. The movie is set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.