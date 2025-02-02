Deva stars Shahid Kapoor as cop and Pooja Hegde in the role of a journalist. Actors Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait round out the cast of the film

Shahid Kapoor in Deva

Listen to this article Deva box office: Shahid Kapoor-starrer takes a slow start, collects Rs 12 cr in two days x 00:00

Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Deva' hasn't had the best start at the box office. The film that was released in theatres on January 31 has collected Rs 5.78 crore nett at the domestic box office on its first day, the makers said on Saturday. Produced by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, the action thriller movie made its debut in theatres across the country on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bhasad toh abhi shuru huyi hai! #Deva in cinemas now, book your tickets," Zee Studios posted on Instagram, along with a banner, stating that the movie earned Rs 5.78 crore in net box office collection (NBOC) on the opening day.

The film's box office momentum did not see a big push on day 2. The film that also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati has collected Rs 6.61 cr on day 2 bringing the two-day total to Rs 12.39 cr.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and wrote, "#Deva sees minimal growth [14.36%] on Day 2, with the crucial jump - essential after a weak start - clearly missing... Ideally, the 2-day total should've been the *opening day* score... The film must recover lost ground on Sunday."

#Deva sees minimal growth [14.36%] on Day 2, with the crucial jump - essential after a weak start - clearly missing... Ideally, the 2-day total should've been the *opening day* score... The film must recover lost ground on Sunday.#Deva [Week 1] Fri 5.78 cr, Sat 6.61 cr. Total:… pic.twitter.com/IH1WYRRXZe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2025

About Deva

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as "Salute" and "Kayamkulam Kochunni", "Deva" is billed as an "action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama". In the movie, Kapoor is essaying the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the role of a journalist. Actors Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait round out the cast of the film.

The climax of the film has an interesting story. As per a source in the production, all the actors didn’t get the script for the climax scene as the director wanted the actors to have a sense of intrigue and as to what’s coming next to them. The film also stars Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati.

The director Rosshan Andrrews ensured that the final scene of the film was kept a complete mystery.

The source said, “The scripts shared with Shahid, Pooja, Kubbra, Pavail, and others didn’t have the climax scene written. The director wanted to create the same sense of intrigue and anticipation among the cast that the audience will feel when the film releases”.

This decision was part of Rosshan Andrrews’ strategy to maintain the element of surprise during the shoot and to ensure genuine, unfiltered performances from the cast. By keeping everyone in suspense, the director aimed to preserve the authenticity of their reactions and heighten the thrill of the narrative.