It's a big day for fans of Telugu superstars Jr NTR. The actor has come back to the big screen after 'RRR'. It has been a considerably long wait for fans to see their favourtie star on the big screen. Hence, on Devara release day, which is today, fans turned out in large numbers to watch FDFS (first day first show). They also turned into a celebratory event with music, dance, firecrackers and pouring of milk on the poster of the superstar. However, a celebration in Hyderabad theatre take a drastic turn as a massive cut-out of Jr NTR caught fire.

A massive cut-out of Jr NTR outside Hyderabad's Sudarshan theatre caught fire caused by the firecrackers burst by enthusiastic fans. The theatre staff and local authorities immediately set to motion and doused the fire before it got fatal. The fire was doused and the cut-out was taken down. No casualties was reported.

There was some tension at the Sudharshan 35 mm theater, RTC X Roads in Hyderabad, when a large cutout of Jr NTR caught fire.

This happened as excited fans were celebrating the release of the movie Devara Part:1 with fireworks #JrNTR #DevaraCelebrations #fire #news #DevaraStorm pic.twitter.com/BPPEzCxYGx — Vishnu Saini (@VishnuSain70548) September 27, 2024

Anirudh Ravichander turns theatre into concert on FDFS in Chennai

Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander surprised fans in Chennai by visiting a theatre on Friday morning for a 'Devara' show. The musician has composed the tracks for the Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer. The songs from the film also served as promotional content for the film. Ahead of the release of 'Devara: Part 1', fans have gathered outside the theatres to watch their favourite star Jr NTR on-screen.

In videos doing the rounds on social media, Anirudh was seen singing to a housefull theatre. Upon his arrival, fans were seen celebrating the film's release along with him. Anirudh can be seen singing the 'Fear' song from the film. He then shared his excitement for the film.

Everything you need to know about Devara: Part 1

'Devara: Part 1' reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'. It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. This marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.