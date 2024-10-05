Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Devdas to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Bollywoods most iconic Durga Puja scenes

'Devdas' to 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bollywood's most iconic Durga Puja scenes

Updated on: 05 October,2024 09:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

As Durga Pujo approaches, here’s a list of Hindi films that capture the essence of the celebration. Enjoy these movies to get into the festive mood, take a look!

'Devdas' to 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bollywood's most iconic Durga Puja scenes

Durga Puja scenes in Bollywood

'Devdas' to 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bollywood's most iconic Durga Puja scenes
Durga Pujo has made Indians, especially Bengalis, proud by earning a spot on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. It’s the first Asian festival to receive this honour. As Durga Pujo approaches, here’s a list of Hindi films that capture the essence of the celebration. Enjoy these movies to get into the festive mood.


Times when Bollywood captured the grandeur of Durga Puja


Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
In this film, there’s a traditional dance sequence titled Dhindhora Baje Re set during Durga Puja. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh dance in front of a Durga idol, with Bhatt in a red saree and Singh in a red anarkali. The scene stands out for its vibrant energy and family drama.


Parineeta 
Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel, "Parineeta," directed by Pradeep Sarkar, is a love story set in 1960s Kolkata. The film captures the spirit of Durga Puja, featuring traditional rituals, glimpses of the famous Kumartuli idol makers, and the festive energy that takes over the city. With its colorful visuals and heartfelt music, the movie beautifully showcases Durga Puja in a way that stands out in Bollywood.

Vicky Donor 
Even though the main story revolves around a Delhi boy, this film directed by Soojit Sircar gives us glimpses of Durga Pujo in Delhi. Ayushmann Khurana and Yami Gautam’s characters go pandal hopping, soaking in the festive vibe of the city.

Devdas 
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic film "Devdas" is famous for its stunning visuals and lavish sets. It features the celebration of Durga Puja at Paro's house, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, where the festivities are extravagant. The beautiful decorations, elaborate costumes, and moving dance sequences during Durga Puja really showcase the grand, larger-than-life feel of this classic film.

Kahaani 
Durga Pujo plays a key role in this thriller starring Vidya Balan. The festival is not just a backdrop but also a metaphor in the story. Kolkata’s preparations for Pujo lead up to a dramatic climax on Vijaya Dashami, the last day of the festival.

Lootera 
Inspired by O. Henry’s short story The Last Leaf, this Vikramaditya Motwane film opens with Durga Pujo celebrations. The scene captures the beauty of Bengal’s traditional folk theatre, Jatra, adding a cultural touch to the film.

