In a viral new video, Alia Bhatt walked onto the stage while the crowd cheered. She greeted them with, "Namaskara (Hello) Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise."

Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article Watch! Alia Bhatt makes surprise appearance at Alan Walker's Bengaluru Show x 00:00

Alia Bhatt was spotted at DJ Alan Walker's show in Bengaluru, who has won a Grammy. On Saturday, several videos and photos of her waving to the crowd popped up on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt surprises fans at Alan Walker's show

In a video, Alia Bhatt walked onto the stage while the crowd cheered. She greeted them with, "Namaskara (Hello) Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise." She smiled and waved as her song "Chal Kudiye" from Jigra played in the background. In one photo, Alia and Alan posed together, standing close and smiling.

At the event, Alia rocked a blue off-shoulder bodycon dress with heels, while Alan wore a grey hoodie, black pants, and a mask. In one picture, Alia stood next to Alan as he performed. Another shot showed her posing with fans for the camera.

Alia Bhatt at Alan Walker's show, watch video:

alia bhatt in banglore for alan walker concert 🤍 pic.twitter.com/1uDZbJ9UxD — jigra era (@softiealiaa) October 4, 2024

Alia Bhatt at Alan Walker concert today in Bangalore 📸 pic.twitter.com/wbwXj5s8Wt — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) October 4, 2024

Alia Bhatt's Jigra gets CBFC approval, runtime revealed

Just before the release, it’s been revealed that the film has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has a runtime of 155 minutes. This info is on the CBFC website, where it confirms that Jigra has a U/A rating and a certified runtime of 155 minutes, or 2 hours and 35 minutes.

More about Alia Bhatt's Jigra

Speaking of 'Jigra', the film is directed by Vasan Bala and also stars Vedang Raina. Recently, makers treated fans with an action-packed trailer. In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina.

As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength. One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu."

The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year.' 'Jigra' also features a captivating soundtrack, including the popular track 'Chal Kudiye,' reuniting Alia Bhatt with Diljit Dosanjh. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.