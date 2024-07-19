'Dhadak' 6th anniversary: Released in 2018, Janhvi Kapoor's debut swiftly became the highest-grossing debut film among that year's newcomers

In Pic: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Listen to this article 'Dhadak' 6th anniversary: From Zingaat to Janhvi & Ishaan’s chemistry, 5 reasons why you should re-visit this film x 00:00

As 'Dhadak' celebrates its 6th anniversary today, here’s looking at Janhvi Kapoor's journey in the film industry, marking her debut as one of the most sensational newcomers of that year. Released in 2018, 'Dhadak' swiftly became the highest-grossing debut film among that year's newcomers, firmly establishing Janhvi Kapoor amidst a burgeoning pool of talent in Bollywood. Co-starring alongside Ishaan Khatter, the film propelled her career forward significantly. Here are some of the moments that captured our hearts from the film:

Zingaat: A National Party Anthem

ADVERTISEMENT

"Zingaat" emerged as an unforgettable highlight of 'Dhadak,' captivating the nation with its infectious beats, vibrant choreography, and energetic performances by Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. This lively track quickly became a favourite at celebrations, weddings, and gatherings across the country.

Pehli Baar: The Beloved Love Song

The romantic ballad "Pehli Baar" resonated deeply with audiences, capturing the essence of young love through Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's heartfelt portrayals. The song's soulful melody and their on-screen chemistry made it a cherished anthem for couples.

Sensational Debut of Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal of the spirited Parthavi in 'Dhadak' was hailed as sensational, showcasing her ability to convey a range of emotions with finesse. Her performance garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, setting the stage for a promising career in Bollywood.

Highest-Grossing Debutant Film

'Dhadak' not only marked Janhvi Kapoor's successful debut but also became the highest-grossing film featuring a debutant actress. The film's engaging storyline, picturesque locales, and heartfelt performances resonated strongly with audiences, cementing Janhvi's position as a promising star in the industry.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Chemistry

The on-screen chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter was a standout aspect of 'Dhadak,' bringing their characters, Parthavi and Madhukar, to life with authenticity and warmth. Their natural rapport made their love story relatable and endearing, captivating audiences throughout the film.

'Dhadak' is a remake of the 2016 Marathi-language film 'Sairat' by Nagraj Manjule, also produced by Zee Studios. The synopsis of 'Dhadak,' as per Wikipedia, reads, “Madhu and Parthavi fall in love but face opposition from their families due to their differing social status. In a bid to unite, they elope, but Parthavi's father and brother stay on their tail.”