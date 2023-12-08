Dharmendra Birthday 2023: Esha Deol and Sunny Deol took to Instagram to wish their father on his 88th birthday. Both of them shared adorable candid pictures with him

Dharmendra and Esha Deol

Listen to this article Dharmendra Birthday 2023: Sunny, Esha Deol share candid pictures with 'darling papa' x 00:00

Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra turns 88 today. The superstar is being showered with wishes on his birthday from fans and family. His daughter Esha Deol took to social media on Friday morning to wish her 'darling papa'.

Esha took to her Instagram feed to share three candid pics with her father. In the pictures, Esha can be seen sitting and laughing with her father. Esha can be seen hugging her father while Dharmendra is seen holding her hand. Esha kept her look simple in a floral printed suit while Dharmendra was seen in a grey shirt and khakee pants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the pictures, Esha wrote, "Happy birthday my darling papa. love you.. I pray for you to always be happy,healthy & strong. I just love you so much."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

In one of her recent interviews with BT, Esha Deol discussed her relationship with her father Dharmendra and said they're quite close .The actress, who frequently shares adorable photos of herself with the veteran actor revealed that she is his "professional online shopper. " "He loves online shopping, and I do that for him," Esha said.

The 'Dhoom' actor further revealed that Dharmendra originally resisted her decision to enter Bollywood. She, while talking about it, shared, "It comes from him being an orthodox Punjabi male; they are known to be very protective of the women in their families. This is sort of a way of showing how protective he is, and nothing else. Time takes its own course, and everything falls into place eventually."

Earlier this year after the wedding of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, Dharmendra penned a note for Hema Malini and his daughters Ahana and Esha. With an apologetic tone, Dharmendra wrote in his post, "Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids… loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s I love you and respect you all from the core of my heart… age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you…. but (folded hands emoji)."

For the unversed, Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur with whom he has four kids- sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeeta and Ajeita. He later married Hema Malini with whom he has two daughters- Esha and Ahana. Reportedly, Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana were invited to the wedding but chose to skip it.

Sunny Deol also took to his Instagram feed to share a picture with his father and wish him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

On the work front, Esha Deol was last seen in the series ‘Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega’. On the other hand, Dharmendra was most recently seen in ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The Kaeran Johar directorial also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.