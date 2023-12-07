Dharmendra birthday 2023: On the current season of Koffee With Karan, Dharmendra had shared a video message for his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol

Sunny and Bobby Deol with their father Dharmendra

Listen to this article Dharmendra birthday 2023: When Bobby Deol was shocked to hear his father call him 'chalu' on KWK x 00:00

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol appeared on a recent episode of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan. On the show, the Deol brothers got emotional as their father, Dharmendra, sent across a special message for them. The veteran actor praised his sons and said he's proud of them.

In his special message for Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra said, "Har bachcha kaise bhi ho, baap ke saamne bheegi billi bann jata hai aur baap se duujr hote hi sher ban jata hai. Sunny ke andar ek bachha hai jo samajhdaar ho gaya hai aur usse samajhdaar hona chahiye. Bobby sabse ladla hai, hamesha chota bachha jo hai usko zyada hi pyaar karte hain. Par Bobby kehta hai ki aap Sunny se zyada pyaar karte hain mujhse nahi (Every other child is like a lion when they are not in front of their father but act like a scared cat in front of their fathers. The child inside Sunny has now matured and he is intelligent now. Bobby is the younger one and we tend to love the younger one more. But he says that I love Sunny more). I am proud of you, my sons."

Dharmendra, who turns 88 on Friday, was also seen touching on the subject of Bobby's alcohol consumption. He revealed that he cannot stop him as he used to drink and smoke. Dharmendra said in the pre-recorded message, "Bobby kuch baatein chhupa jaata hai, Sunny ka pata chal jaata hai. Bobby thoda sa chalu hai, batata nahi. Main usse kai zyaada karta tha, kabhi sutta, kabhi (drink). I can't tell him to not drink, because I used to do it myself, but I still say it (Bobby hides things from me, Sunny is easier to read. But Bobby doesn’t know that I was much worse when I was his age, I’d smoke, I’d drink, but he hides it from me)."

The brothers teared up as Dharmendra told them how proud he is of their achievements, and more importantly, of the kindhearted people that they are. “Sunny, Bobby, I’m proud of you, my sons. Aap nek bhi hain, achche bhi hain. Aur iss industry ke ups and downs bhi samajh gaye hain (You are kindhearted. You have understood the ups and downs of this industry). So, keep going," he said.