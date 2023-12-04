Breaking News
Updated on: 04 December,2023 08:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Dharmendra shared a photo of Bobby Deol's character from the recently released film Animal and praised his son's performance

Dharmendra praised Bobby Deol's performance on Instagram

Veteran actor Dharmendra gave a shout-out to his son Bobby Deol for his performance in the recently released movie ‘Animal’, and called him "talented". Bobby plays a menacing mute antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’.


Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra shared a picture of Bobby from the movie, and gave a one-liner review of ‘Animal’, along with praising his son. The ‘Sholay’ fame actor wrote: “My talented Bob,” followed by pink heart emojis. Bobby commented on the post and said: “Love you Paa.”


Fans wrote: “Bomb performance Rather than dialogues, eyes did much of talking." Another user said: “This year is the name of DEOLs comeback. Do this so that the world remembers.”


Earlier, talking to IANS, Bobby had opened up on the challenges of playing a mute character. “I wanted to play a character which was out of my comfort zone. I want it to be more challenging because it brings the best out of a person and I think that's what happened to me,” he said.

He said he was stunned when director Sandeep Reddy Vanga told him he had no lines in the film. “When Sandeep said that your character is mute, I was like ‘What? I am not allowed to speak… I mean everyone likes the way I speak’ and he said ‘Yes, but I want this character to be mute' I was like ok,” Bobby told IANS.

‘Animal' is co-written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame. 'Animal' stars Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The flick revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil) and his son Arjun Singh (Ranbir). After tragedy befalls Balbir, Arjun sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Viraj Surve (Bobby) and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war.

The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

