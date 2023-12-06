A video of a seemingly drunk Sunny Deol roaming in Juhu has gone viral. The actor has posted a clarification that he was shooting for a film

Sunny Deol in the BTS video from shooting of Safar

Listen to this article Video of 'drunk' Sunny Deol roaming in Juhu sparks concern, actor clarifies he was shooting for a film x 00:00

A video showing actor Sunny Deol, seemingly inebriated, has gone viral on social media. The actor looks lost and unstable in the video, roaming on the road in Juhu, Mumbai. The video shows the actor being helped into an auto-rickshaw by the driver.

Video of 'drunk' Sunny Deol goes viral

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, when it surfaced on social media, sparked concern among fans who were concerned about the Gadar star's well-being. A lot of netizens assumed the actor was intoxicated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

As the video went viral, Sunny himself shared a post on social media to clarify that he wasn't roaming in a drunken state. The video was indeed from the shooting of a film called Safar. He shared a behind-the-scenes video, which showed him giving a take for the film.

"Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak," he wrote alongside the video.

Fans spoke up in support of the actor. "Jawab mil gaya haters ko," said one. "Shame on the people who are trolling #SunnyDeol paaji without any reason," commented another.

The producer of the film also said in a statement that the video is from the shoot. Speaking about the video getting leaked, producer Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions said, “It was a scene from our forthcoming tentatively titled film ‘Safar’ for which Sunny Paaji was shooting a night schedule. Request all the fans not to spread fake news around this video that is going viral on the internet”.

Meanwhile, the Deol family has had a terrific run at the movies this year with Dharmendra receiving a lot of positive responses to his work in the Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Sunny setting the box-office on fire with ‘Gadar 2’ and Bobby Deol now getting a lot of appreciation for his recently released film ‘Animal’.

Sunny Deol recently gave a shoutout to his “little brother” Bobby Deol for his impeccable performance in ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor. Sunny Deol took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures with his brother Bobby, who has been getting praise for his performance as an antagonist in the film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. He captioned the images, “My little brother has shaken the world. All guns firing success to #Animal." To which, Bobby replied, "You are my life love you the most."