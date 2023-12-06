Bobby Deol reveals mother Prakash Kaur's reaction to the actor's role in 'Animal': Aisi film mat kiya kar

Bobby Deol is currently in 7th heaven after receiving immense praise for his stellar performance in the new Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed blockbuster 'Animal'. The actor revealed some interesting tidbits about his family's reaction to him playing the antagonist in the movie 'Animal'

Bobby Deol is currently in 7th heaven after receiving immense praise for his stellar performance in the new Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed blockbuster 'Animal'. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol dished out some details about his family life. Bobby Deol revealed some interesting tidbits about his family's reaction to him playing the antagonist in the movie 'Animal'.

Bobby Deol revealed that his brother Sunny Deol and father, Dharmendra, are yet to watch the movie, but his mother, Prakash Kaur, reacted against the hyper-violent movie in which he plays the main antagonist.

In a conversation with the news portal, Bobby Deol reminded us that he could not bear to see Dharmendra die in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and likewise, Prakash Kaur could not bear to see (spoiler alert!) Bobby Deol's villanious character die in the movie. Speaking on this, Bobby said, "My mom couldn’t handle my death scene. She was like, ‘Aisi film mat kiya kar tu, mujhse nahi dekha jaata (You shouldn’t do films like this; I can’t watch them).” I told her, ‘Look, I’m standing in front of you, I just played a part’. But she’s very happy… The amount of phone calls she’s getting, all her friends want to meet me. Something similar happened when Aashram released.”

In a previous conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol gave us a glimpse into his family's reaction to his new venture. He said, “My dad and my brother haven’t seen it, but everybody else has. They’re feeling exactly like the audience is reacting to me. They’re naturally biassed, but they’ve always believed in me as an actor, and they were waiting for the right film to come my way,” he said. Asked how his wife and sons reacted to his villainous performance, he said, “My kids and my wife, I can only see happiness in their eyes. This is the first time I’ve noticed how I affect them as a father. With them, if I was happy I’d be happy, if I was sad I’d be sad, if I was angry I’d be angry… They think I’ve always deserved it, and they’ve seen my failures, and now they’re seeing my success.”