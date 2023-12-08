Dharmendra birthday 2023: Hema Malini pens adorable birthday wish for husband

Dharmendra birthday 2023: Hema Malini on Friday penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband

Dharmendra birthday 2023: Veteran actor turned politician Hema Malini on Friday penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband and veteran star Dharmendra. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture in which the husband and wife could be seen sharing their cute smiles. The 'Seeta aur Geeta' actor captioned the post, "Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!."

Married in 1980, the couple has stood strong, hand-in-hand, turning their marriage into one of the most successful celebrity weddings in Bollywood. Dharmendra and Hema appeared in films like 'The Burning Train', 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Baghavat', 'Dharm Aur Qanoon', 'Do Dishayen' and many more.

The duo shared two daughters, actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol and also have five grandchildren. Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two daughters Radhya and Miraya. Ahana is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has three children, a son Darien and twin daughters, Astraia and Adea.Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in the upcoming untitled romantic drama film which also features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.Apart from that, he also has director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Ekkis' which also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will release on January 10, 2025.

