Dharmendra Birthday 2023: Salman Khan posts heartfelt birthday tribute to celebrate the actor

Salman Khan and Dharmendra

Bollywood's he-man, Dharmendra, turned 88 years old today. On this occasion, he has been showered with love from all corners of the industry. Now, Salman Khan has added the cherry on top by going on his knees to wish 'Dharam Ji', as he calls the veteran actor, a happy birthday.

Salman Khan wishes Dharmendra a happy birthday.

Salman Khan took to Instagram on December 8 to wish veteran actor Dharmendra a very happy birthday. The 'Bigg Boss' host took to Instagram to post two pictures of them from their time shared on the Bigg Boss platform, where Salman Khan happens to be kneeling to interact with the veteran actor. The picture was warm and fuzzy and showed us the deep bond shared between Salman Khan and Dharmendra!

Many took to the comment section to praise the picture. One comment read, "Dharam sir, the original MachoMan of Bollywood..."

Another user commented, "Our First Indian HeMan."

Esha Deol, Sunny Deol, and Hema Malini wish Dharamendra

Esha took to her Instagram feed to share three candid pictures with her father. In the pictures, Esha can be seen sitting and laughing with her father. Esha can be seen hugging her father, while Dharmendra is seen holding her hand. Esha kept her look simple in a floral-printed suit, while Dharmendra was seen in a grey shirt and khakee pants.

Sharing the pictures, Esha wrote, "Happy birthday, my darling papa. love you.. I pray for you to always be happy, healthy, and strong. I just love you so much."

Sunny Deol also took to his Instagram feed to share a picture with his father and wish him well.

Hema Malini on Friday penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband and veteran star Dharmendra. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture in which the husband and wife could be seen sharing their cute smiles. The 'Seeta aur Geeta' actor captioned the post, "Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!."