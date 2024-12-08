Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra was welcomed with a floral shower, after which he proceeded to cut a 7-tier birthday cake decorated with his achievements

Dharmendra with Sunny and Bobby Deol Pic/Yogen Shah

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 89th birthday today

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 89th birthday today, and his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol made it extra special for him. The trio stepped out to greet fans and media, who had gathered to wish the icon on his special day. Dharmendra was welcomed with a floral shower. He then proceeded to cut a 7-tier birthday cake decorated with his achievements. Watch the video below.

Dharmendra’s personal life

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra also has daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife.

He later tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980. The couple has stood strong, hand-in-hand, turning their marriage into one of the most successful celebrity weddings in Bollywood. Dharmendra and Hema appeared in films like 'The Burning Train', 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Baghavat', 'Dharm Aur Qanoon', 'Do Dishayen' and many more.

The duo shared two daughters, actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, and also have five grandchildren. Esha and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two daughters Radhya and Miraya. Ahana is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has three children, a son Darien, and twin daughters, Astraia and Adea.

Dharmendra’s Bollywood journey

With his undeniable charm, rugged looks, and versatile performances, Dharmendra became a favourite of audiences from all walks of life. For more than six decades, the star has delivered memorable films in various genres, making him one of the most revered names in the history of Hindi cinema. Some of his iconic films include Sholay, Rakhwala, Anupama, Chupke Chupke, and The Burning Train to name a few.

The actor was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein aisa Uljha Jiya'. He is set to appear next in a war drama titled ‘Ikkis’. Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.

‘Ikkis’ is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his exemplary service to the nation. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is yet to get a release date.

Dharmendra will also be seen in director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol.