Dharmendra and Hema Malini Pic/X

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Sunday penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband and veteran superstar Dharmendra who turned 89. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, she shared pictures in which the husband and wife could be seen putting their cute smiles on display. Besides her, Dharmendra’s eldest son and actor Sunny Deol also shared an Instagram reel to wish him.

Hema Malini’s birthday wish for Dharmendra

Hema Malini wrote on X, “A day to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the man of my dreams. I hold your heart as you hold mine ever since we first met many years ago. We have been through good times and bad, always together, steadfast in our love for each other. I look forward to being dazzled by your charm for many more years to come. May God bless you with good health and happiness always.”

Sunny Deol also shared a reel with pictures of Dharmendra and wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa. I love you the most!”

Dharmendra’s marriages and kids

Married in 1980, the couple has stood strong, hand-in-hand, turning their marriage into one of the most successful celebrity weddings in Bollywood. Dharmendra and Hema appeared in films like 'The Burning Train', 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Baghavat', 'Dharm Aur Qanoon', 'Do Dishayen' and many more.

The duo shared two daughters, actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, and also have five grandchildren. Esha and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two daughters Radhya and Miraya. Ahana is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has three children, a son Darien, and twin daughters, Astraia and Adea.

Dharmendra was previously married to Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra also has daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife.

Dharmendra’s Bollywood journey

With his undeniable charm, rugged looks, and versatile performances, Dharmendra became a favourite of audiences from all walks of life. For more than six decades, the star has delivered memorable films in various genres, making him one of the most revered names in the history of Hindi cinema. Some of his iconic films include Sholay, Rakhwala, Anupama, Chupke Chupke, and The Burning Train to name a few. The actor was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein aisa Uljha Jiya'. He is set to appear next in a war drama titled Ikkis. Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.