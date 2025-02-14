Soon after Dharmendra shared the post, fans took to the comments section to shower love on the actor. One fan said, “You're pride of our Punjab and India as well.” Another wrote, “This is truly vintage Classique sir”

Picture Courtesy/Dharmendra's Instagram account

Listen to this article Dharmendra remembers life before films, shares picture with friend Ibrahim x 00:00

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing a nostalgic throwback monochrome photo on social media.

The picture, which captures a cherished moment from his past, features the actor with his dear friend Ibrahim of Malerkotla. In a heartfelt post, Dharmendra reminisced about their deep bond before his entry into films, expressing how much he still cherishes the memory of his late friend. On Thursday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture featuring him and his dear friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Posting the old picture, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, before coming to FIMS ........ An old lovely picture with my dear friend Ibrahim of Malerkotla suddenly caught my hand ........ It's been a long time since I separated this dear friend........... In his memory ...... My heart is full ...”

Soon after Dharmendra shared the post, fans took to the comments section to shower love on the actor. One fan said, “You're pride of our Punjab and India as well.” Another wrote, “This is truly vintage Classique sir.”

On the work front, the 89-year-old actor, who has many hit films to his credit, was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.” Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the romantic comedy saw Dharmendra in the role of Jai Singh Agnihotri.

The 'Sholay actor' will next be seen in the upcoming war drama "Ikkis." Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the much-anticipated war biographical drama features Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat alongside the lead cast. The film chronicles the courageous sacrifice of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the movie promises to honor his bravery and legacy.

On the personal front, Dharmendra grabbed headlines when the Patiala House Court in Delhi issued summons for him and two others in relation to a cheating case tied to the "Garam Dharam Dhaba" franchise.

