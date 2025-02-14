Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dharmendra remembers life before films shares picture with friend Ibrahim

Dharmendra remembers life before films, shares picture with friend Ibrahim

Updated on: 14 February,2025 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Soon after Dharmendra shared the post, fans took to the comments section to shower love on the actor. One fan said, “You're pride of our Punjab and India as well.” Another wrote, “This is truly vintage Classique sir”

Dharmendra remembers life before films, shares picture with friend Ibrahim

Picture Courtesy/Dharmendra's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Dharmendra remembers life before films, shares picture with friend Ibrahim
x
00:00

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing a nostalgic throwback monochrome photo on social media. 


The picture, which captures a cherished moment from his past, features the actor with his dear friend Ibrahim of Malerkotla. In a heartfelt post, Dharmendra reminisced about their deep bond before his entry into films, expressing how much he still cherishes the memory of his late friend. On Thursday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture featuring him and his dear friend.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)


Posting the old picture, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, before coming to FIMS ........ An old lovely picture with my dear friend Ibrahim of Malerkotla suddenly caught my hand ........ It's been a long time since I separated this dear friend........... In his memory ...... My heart is full ...”

Soon after Dharmendra shared the post, fans took to the comments section to shower love on the actor. One fan said, “You're pride of our Punjab and India as well.” Another wrote, “This is truly vintage Classique sir.”

On the work front, the 89-year-old actor, who has many hit films to his credit, was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.” Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the romantic comedy saw Dharmendra in the role of Jai Singh Agnihotri.

The 'Sholay actor' will next be seen in the upcoming war drama "Ikkis." Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the much-anticipated war biographical drama features Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat alongside the lead cast. The film chronicles the courageous sacrifice of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the movie promises to honor his bravery and legacy.

On the personal front, Dharmendra grabbed headlines when the Patiala House Court in Delhi issued summons for him and two others in relation to a cheating case tied to the "Garam Dharam Dhaba" franchise.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dharmendra Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK