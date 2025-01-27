Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam team up for the first time for their upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam'. The trailer gives a glimpse at their chemistry as their wedding night takes a scary turn

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in Dhoom Dhaam

Listen to this article Dhoom Dhaam trailer: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi's wedding night goes horribly wrong to the beats of Kay Sera Sera x 00:00

She’s feisty, he’s shy – when they get married, chaos awaits their wedding night! Netflix India unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of Dhoom Dhaam, a rollercoaster action, romantic comedy starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi . When an arranged marriage leads to a chaotic shaadi ke din, sparks – and twists – fly. Packed with mischief, mayhem, and unexpected romance, this madcap love story is your perfect Valentine’s binge. Buckle up, because this wedding’s about to go off the mandap!

Dhoom Dhaam trailer

Dhoom Dhaam follows the story of newlyweds Koyal and Veer and their first night together takes an unexpected turn when a seemingly perfect evening unravels into a night full of deceptive identities, surprise guests and some seriously awkward situations. With mysterious goons hot on their trail and challenges around every corner, one question lingers in the air: Charlie kaun hai, aur sab log iske peeche kyun pade hain? And the cherry on the cake is the popular track Kay Sera Sera playing in the background, which underplays the seriousness and brings out the playful and fun side of the film.

Yami and Pratik Gandhi speak about the film

Making her come back to our screens after a year, Yami Gautam Dhar shares, “Koyal is defies the usual ‘bride’ stereotypes without being brash or bullish or anything you have watched on screen before. I am sure a lot of girls today will connect with her . I thoroughly enjoyed donning this role for Dhoom Dhaam. This film is a wild, unpredictable ride and I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this journey on Netflix this Valentine’s Day.”

Essaying the role of Veer, actor Pratik Gandhi adds, “Playing Veer was a refreshing experience for me. I loved playing the role because it’s not your typical rom-com hero—he is relatable, vulnerable, and ends up in the most unexpected situations. Expect some serious laughs, chaos, and some moments that’ll tug at your heartstrings and I’m excited for viewers to experience it all on February 14th on Netflix.”

Director Rishab Seth shares, “With Dhoom Dhaam, we wanted to explore love in all its messy, chaotic glory. This isn’t just a story about two people coming together—it’s about discovering how love can survive, and even flourish, in the most unexpected and unpredictable situations. Yami and Pratik bring such an effortless charm to their roles, making Koyal and Veer’s journey all the more delightful. We had an incredible time bringing this madcap adventure to life, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on Netflix as the perfect celebration of love.”

With its hilarious blend of romance, humor, and action, Dhoom Dhaam shows that love isn’t just about candlelit dinners—it’s about surviving a life full of chaos together.

Dhoom Dhaam premieres exclusively on Netflix on February 14th – after all, what's love without a little madness?