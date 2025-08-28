As Param Sundari gears up for release, the audience will also get to enjoy the spectacle of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on the big screen. The first look teaser, released earlier on Ranveer's birthday, will be released on the big screen with Param Sundari

After sweeping fans off their feet upon digital release, Dhurandhar’s first look is now all set to feature across cinema halls in India. The teaser, which created a storm digitally, will be attached to Param Sundari, which releases in cinemas on August 29. The first look features Ranveer in a rough look with long hair and a beard. Donning a black kurta, he held a cigarette in his mouth.

Dhurandhar first look to release with Param Sundari

The first look of Dhurandhar was revealed on Ranveer Singh’s birthday earlier in July 2025. The digital debut of the first look raked up a storm online, crossing 53 million views on YouTube and 200 million+ views across platforms in just six days. Audiences were all praise for its raw, gritty tone and the striking presence of its cast. Its big-screen rollout tomorrow is expected to elevate excitement for the film even further.

While the teaser will be attached to the prints of Param Sundari, the trailer has also received the CBFC’s certificate. The board cleared it with a U/A rating. As per CBFC’s website, the Dhurandhar trailer runs 2 minutes and 42 seconds long. Notably, the makers are yet to announce the trailer date.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, along with Ranveer. It also marks the debut of Sara Arjun as the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studio, and is based on The Unknown Men. It is an espionage thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Ranveer announced Dhurandhar on social media a year ago and wrote, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal (sic)."

Ranveer Singh's Dhruandhar hits theatres globally on December 5, 2025.