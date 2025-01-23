Actress Dia Mirza went down the memory lane to share a throwback picture from 2000 Miss India event. The pictures feature Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen and Shah Rukh Khan

On Thursday morning, actress and former Miss India Dia Mirza shared a rare throwback photo from 25 years ago. She shared a picture from the Miss India event where she, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta were crowned winners. The actress recalled that finale day which was also graced by past winners like Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai and Diana Hayden. Not just that the finale also saw Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla as judges.

Dia Mirza shares rare throwback picture from 2000

In the first picture shared by Dia, she can be seen seen sharing the stage with co-winners Priyanka and Lara. Along with them we see smiling faces of beauty queens Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai and Diana Hayden. The second picture sees Dia giving Lara a peck on the cheek after their winning moment. The third picture sees the winners posing with Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the pictures, Mirza penned a long note recalling the people who were a part f the finale event. "Throwing it back to the beginning of a new millennium. 15th of January 2000. The Femina Miss India Contest was a truly grand spectacle! We had the most amazing women participating from across the country. Each of them has gone on to create their own unique story. We had the most iconic judges - Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Anjoli Ela Menon, Carolina Harera, Marcus Swarovski, Pritish Nandy, Mohammed Azharuddin and Waheeda Rehman ."

The beautiful Malaika Arora and Rahul Khanna hosted the event. A spectacular set was designed by Omung Kumar. Hemant Trivedi and Nayanika Chatterjee mentored us and choreographed the show. Bharat And Doris Godambe did our hair and make up. Pradeep Guha and Satya Saran ensured each of us received the training necessary to help us shine in our individual light.

All the previous winners descended on stage and made our winning moments even more special. The photoshoot with Shahrukh Khan right after our win happened backstage. What a moment of wonderment for a completely awestruck Hyderabadi who grew up adoring him with all my heart! The cover shot is evidence."

Dia Mirza reveals final question of Miss India 2000 event

Mirza further revealed the final question the contestants were asked which decided their fate in the competition. "The final question that lead to the win for Lara, Priyanka and me was “If you were the policeman in the garden of Eden, who would punish for the first sin. Adam, Eve or the serpent?”

Sharing her answer to the winning question, she said, "My answer was unusual, i have no idea how I even thought of it with a one minute timer ticking loudly as we framed our responses and wrote them down. I think I said, “I would not punish any of them. For if they had not sinned, we would not be on this Earth today.”

What answer would you have given? Time flies. Each of us has evolved and found our own way of making sense of our time on Earth. We have lost some people who were a part of this life changing moment.. but their influence and impact has surely shaped our lives. It’s been 25 years since this paradigm shift. And I am grateful for it.