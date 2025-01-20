Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories and posted a video which made it seem as if she arrived to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra Jonas NOT attending Maha Kumbh 2025, team clarifies x 00:00

Bollywood beauty and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who arrived in India last week, shared a video on Instagram which made it seem as if she travelled to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025. The former Miss World took to her Instagram stories and posted a video offering a glimpse of a city as she drives by.

However, her team has clarified that the actress is not attending Maha Kumbh 2025. As per reports, her visit to India is for an upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.

More than 5 million pilgrims have visited ever since the gathering started on January 13 and will continue until February 26. The footfall of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days which will see four key Shahi Snans. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Priyanka Chopra returns to India

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Hyderabad from Toronto via Dubai last week. Fans of the actress are expecting her highly anticipated return with the untitled film with Mahesh Babu. The project is expected to be directed by 'Baahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli. This will mark the former Miss World’s return to Indian cinema after six years. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink. As per reports, the film is in the final stages of writing and is all set to go on floors in April 2025.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra is set to join her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, for an upcoming holiday film. The project, which is expected to premiere on Disney+, brings the Jonas family together for a memorable 2025 holiday season.

She has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers and also features actor Karl Urban. 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. It was mostly filmed in Australia.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Besides that, she also has the second season of ‘Citadel’. She will reprise her role as Nadia.