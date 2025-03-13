Dia Mirza reveals that to conform to the idea of beauty back then, she started wearing light-coloured lenses due to comparisons with Aishwarya Rai, which to her was ridiculous

Actor Dia Mirza, who won the title of Miss Asia Pacific in 2000 recalls that she was constantly compared to Bollywood beauty and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai after stepping into the film industry. Dia reveals that to conform to the idea of beauty back then, she started wearing light-coloured lenses, which to her was ridiculous.

Dia Mirza on beauty standards in showbiz

In an interview with Zoom, Dia Mirza shared, “When I started out as an actor, there was a lot of comparison with former beauty queens, especially Aishwarya Rai. It was, of course, a huge compliment at the age of 19 because I was just starting out. Having said that, it was also a very dangerous trend."

“For the first 3-4 years of my career, I wore light-coloured lenses in all my films. It was ridiculous because I was desperately trying to conform to their idea of beauty. It was also bizarre that despite having won an international beauty title, I was not comfortable with who I was,” she added.

Dia Mirza’s acting front

On the work front, Dia Mirza made her acting debut in 2001 with 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'. The romantic drama written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starred R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.

She has then appeared in movies like 'Deewaanapan', 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge', 'Dum', 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha', 'Parineeta', 'Dus', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Dus Kahaniyaan', 'Krazzy 4', 'Kurbaan', 'Sanju', 'Thappad'.

Dia Mirza was recently seen in 'Nadaaniyan'. She played the role of Ibrahim Ali Khan's mother. It is directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. The story revolves around Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a South Delhi diva determined to script her perfect love story, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a middle-class overachiever with his sights set on becoming the debate team captain. Their worlds collide when Pia ropes Arjun into a transactional arrangement - posing as her boyfriend to pull off the perfect romantic facade. However, as real feelings sneak in, misunderstandings take over, leaving the duo questioning whether love can ever be scripted.

It also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles. 'Nadaaniyan' is available to stream on Netflix.