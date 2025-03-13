Breaking News
Have you heard? Imran Khan's comeback project with Bhumi Pednekar; Dia Mirza recalls being mistreated on film set

Updated on: 13 March,2025 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Imran Khan set to front a feature film for an OTT platform with Bhumi Pednekar; Dia Mirza shared her struggles on the set of Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), where she felt mistreated

Bhumi Pednekar and Aamir Khan

Laut aaya Imran


After months of speculation, Imran Khan’s comeback project is finally confirmed! According to reports, the actor is all set to set to front a feature film for an OTT platform with Bhumi Pednekar. We have learnt that the project will go on floors in April, and the pre-production is on “in full swing”. The script is apparently written by Danish Aslam, who had earlier helmed Imran and Deepika Padukone’s Break Ke Baad (2007). On the work front, Imran’s last film was Katti Batti (2015). After a hiatus, he has been active on social media, sharing insights into his filmmaking experiences and personal life and why he chose to stay away from the public eye in the recent years.


Daddy duty at home


Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya BachchanAbhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya Bachchan

After a day at work, when Abhishek Bachchan goes home, he drops his celebrity self at the door. The actor recently opened up on how he is only a father to his 13-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.  In an interview, he said, “What’s nice and refreshing is that at home, you’re a parent. You’re not a professional or a celebrity, just a parent. That love is coming from a genuine place.” Abhishek also recalled a similar dynamic with his own father, Amitabh Bachchan, who was “always dad at home, not Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.” He says that this perspective helps keep him grounded. Abhishek’s upcoming film, Be Happy, coincidentally features him as a father, alongside child actor Inayat Verma.

Ready to run

Farhan AkhtarFarhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar recently suffered a knee injury and underwent a surgery. On Wednesday, he took to social media to share an update on his recovery.  He shared, “Life’s getting back on track” after a meniscus tear and surgery. He said that he is now healing, and is now “beginning to pack some load onto the knee” and regaining strength. His message was also laced with a dope of motivation, as he added, “Ups and downs are all part of the journey. We got to keep moving. Let’s go!” 

Mistreated on a film set

Dia MirzaDia Mirza

Dia Mirza has spoken out about the challenges she faced as a newcomer in Bollywood, revealing a “blatant disregard for women’s space” on film sets. The actor entered Bollywood in 2001 with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Recalling her early experiences, she said, “Things were shot based on the date availability of the male co-star,” with little consideration for female actors. She specifically shared her struggles on the set of Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), where she felt mistreated. She said that when she questioned her character’s attire and dialogues, she was told, “You ask a lot of questions. Don’t do that. Just do whatever is being told to you.” This experience left her feeling “completely stifled.”

Bhumi Pednekar imran khan abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan aaradhya bachchan Farhan Akhtar bollywood news Entertainment News dia mirza

