Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dibakar Banerjee shares the main difference between Love Sex Aur Dhokha 1 and 2
Updated on: 11 April,2024 05:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Director Dibakar Banerjee reveals the main difference between Love Sex Aur Dhokha and its sequel, that is all set to release on April 19

Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar Banerjee is returning with the sequel of his much popular and sensational film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Upon its release in 2010, Love Sex Aur Dhokha became a sensation that is a cult now. It narrated the story of love and its other sides, and the film was set in the era of hidden cameras. After fourteen years of release, the makers are now coming with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', tapping into yet another intriguing subject of love in the times of the internet.


Sharing an insight into the sequel, Dibakar Banerjee said, "I think the main difference between LSD 1 and LSD 2 is that in LSD 1, the camera was seeing you without your knowledge, while in LSD 2, we are aware that there is a camera at all times. The camera is never off. So it's the complete opposite of LSD 1. It's about our many 'selves'; there is no just one 'I' now, there are many 'I's. There's the Instagram 'I', the Twitter 'I', and various other social media 'I's. So, there are 4 or 5 versions of different identities. LSD 2 is about that, whereas LSD 1 was about singular identities. None of the protagonists in LSD 2 have just one identity. They all have multiple identities, multiple versions, and they all have multiple avatars and presences throughout their lives. So, it's very different from LSD 1."


After keeping the audience hooked with its immensely captivating posters, the makers released the Pehla Dose of LSD 2 recently and it indeed takes us into its thrilling world and has also shocked us. Being true to its theme and concept, the makers dropped the boldest yet very gripping teaser of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', which captures the essence and theme of the sequel perfectly.


The highly-awaited teaser gives the audience a glimpse of three parallel stories that are set in the modern internet era. The teaser shows the film's location in the world of digital and the consequences of love and betrayal in today's world. The makers have wrapped up a very interesting subject in today's world, and it guarantees to leave everyone impatient to watch the film.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, and Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.

 

