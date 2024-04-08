Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Meet Abhinav Singh aka Game Paapi

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Abhinav Singh who is one of the leads in the upcoming film will be seen playing the character of Game Paapi. His character is reportedly based on Youtuber Carry Minati

Abhinav Singh

As 'Love Sex, Aur Dhokha 2' Ka Pehla Dose gave a glimpse of its gripping and shocking story, it also showcased the new faces that are about to be launched. No the makers are here to unveil the second lead actor, Abhinav Singh aka Game Paapi.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is going to bring a story of love in the era of the internet and interestingly with all the new faces. As the film dwells into three different stories, one story will be about a gamer. Keeping this in concern, the makers are launching a new face who perfectly justifies the character. Abhinav Singh will be seen playing the character of Game Paapi. The makers have released the second character BTS in which Abhinav can be seen prepping for his role. From watching videos to getting into shape to learn the mannerisms of a YouTuber, Abhinav along with the team did very regressive research to get into the skin of the character of a gamer. As Abhinav does not come from any background in the film industry, clearly on the basis of his auditions he got his part in the film.

Well, selecting a new face like Abhinav was indeed a task for the makers as they have to get an actor who looks like a teenager but also exudes an aura of an adult. As the character demanded, the makers had to go through prolonged auditions and finally selected Abhinav.

Director of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', Dibakar Banerjee is going to bring absolutely sensitive and shocking content that should be watched considering the personal concerns of an individual in today’s digital age. Since the film caters especially to the youth of this generation, it will throw light on some realities that might be hard to digest. He also elaborated that 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' was about how people in those times, were too shy to be in front of the camera but today's generation is more exposed to it and is more camera-friendly.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.