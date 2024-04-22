Breaking News
Did Imran Khan take a dig at Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'? Here's what he said

Updated on: 22 April,2024 01:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

‘Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

Imran Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who is known for his works in 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na', 'Delhi Belly', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara', among others, will soon return to the cinematic front after a long hiatus. He recently opened up on where the entertainment industry is heading with its content and shared that he doesn’t want to play a character that is violent and solves problems with guns. 


Imran told Film Companion, “I have a sense about where cinema is these days. There is a glamourization and a fetishization and sexualisation of violence that makes me uncomfortable. There is a way to portray violence. This is not a morality thing. Violence and action are… it is a language in cinema but when we communicate it, when we portray it in films, there is a way to do it where you feel the weight of it.”



“The Joker film, which came out a couple of years ago, there’s a scene in which he attacks a guy suddenly and stabs him to death. I remember watching that scene play out and it was shattering, brutal and horrifying. I was shaking… because that’s what violence is. If you see someone stabbed to death, you’ll be shaking,” he continued.

“We’ve started making films where heroes will just go in and boom, boom, boom, shoot seven people in the head and their heads explode to music and they make it ‘cool’ and ‘sexy’. That makes me uncomfortable. There’s enough of that. I don’t want to play a character who solves problems with a gun,” added Imran

As soon as the video went viral, a section of netizens pointed out that Imran took a sly dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor. 

‘Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

