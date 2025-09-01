Mrunal Thakur has stirred fresh controversy after a viral video showed her hinting that an actress, who did a film she rejected, is now not working. Netizens speculated she was referring to Anushka Sharma, as Mrunal had earlier auditioned for the role of Aarfa in Sultan

Actor Mrunal Thakur was recently in the news after a viral clip of her bodyshaming actor Bipasha Basu went viral. Now, looks like she has again left netizens livid by taking a dig on another actress. Now, a video of Mrunal has gone viral on Reddit in which the actress is speaking about rejecting a film, and has also mentioned that the actress, who featured in that movie, is currently not working.

Did Mrunal target Anushka Sharma?

In an earlier interview, Mrunal revealed she had auditioned for the role of Aarfa in Sultan. However, she lost the opportunity. While talking about rejecting movies, in the video, Mrunal says, "So many. I said no, honestly, because I was not ready. Controversies hojayegi. It became a super hit and did help the female actress to reach there. But, then I realised if I would have done that film at that point of time I would have lost myself."

She added, “Then she is not working at the moment, but I am, which is itself a victory because I don't want instant gratification, instant recognition, instant fame because anything that comes instantly goes away instantly.” After the statement went viral, netizens were quick to guess she is speaking about Anushka Sharma.

A lot of Reddit users have slammed Mrunal for her statement. A Reddit user wrote, "Peak mean girl energy 'she’s not working today but i am' I really cannot respect women who put others down to feel better about themselves (sic)." Another Reddit user commented, "If it's Anushka..Then Mrunal is actually stupid (sic)."

When Salman revealed why Mrunal was rejected

In a Bigg Boss 15 episode, Salman Khan revealed Mrunal auditioned for Sultan. He also explained why she was eventually rejected. He revealed that they were seriously considering her for the role of Aarfa. She had even visited his farmhouse in Panvel to meet him and director Ali Abbas Zafar.



However, Salman said the team eventually felt Mrunal wasn’t quite the right fit for the character. Since Aarfa was shown as a wrestler, they needed someone who looked physically strong and athletic. At that time, Mrunal had lost a lot of weight, and the team felt she didn’t quite match the wrestler’s appearance.

Mrunal's upcoming movies

Workwise, the actor was last seen in Son Of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan and many others. She will appear in South movies like Dacoit: A Love Story and AA22xA6, co-starring with Allu Arjun. She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan.