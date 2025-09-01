Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle to share a video from the Ganpati festivities, as he and his family gathered to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha at their home. They danced to the beats of dhols as they bid farewell to Bappa

Five days after welcoming Bappa at home, Salman Khan and family bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha on Sunday, amidst dhols and dance. In the video dropped by Khan on his official Instagram handle, captioned "Ganpati Bappa Morya", we could see his sisters Arpita and Alvira carrying the smaller idol, while Aayush Sharma and others followed them holding a bigger Ganesha idol.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor was seen dancing joyfully to the beats of the dhol during the procession, along with the rest of the Khan clan.

Khan was also seen grooving to the dhol while adorably carrying her niece.

The clip showed him wearing a simple T-shirt and jeans as he danced at the visarjan.

On Wednesday, Khan took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video from the Ganpati festivities.

The clip featured the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor drenched in the festivities with his family, including father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, brothers Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, nephew Ayaan Agnihotri, actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, and their kids.

All of them were seen performing aarti in front of a beautiful idol of Lord Ganpati. While most of them opted for ethnic wear, Salman, Arbaaz, and their father, Salim Khan, were seen in western outfits.

Work-wise, Salman has returned as the host of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ for its 19th season. However, the latest season of the show has so far failed to garner the kind of attention that its predecessors have enjoyed.

This year, the contestants locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur,

Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

