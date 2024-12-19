Mukesh Khanna has shifted his focus to another A-lister, and this time it is Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Mukesh Khanna not convinced with Ranbir's casting in Ramayan

Listen to this article Mukesh Khanna objects to Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram, indirectly calls him ‘lampat chhichhora' x 00:00

Mukesh Khanna, in an interview with us at Mid-Day, revealed that he isn't okay with Ranbir Kapoor being cast in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Khanna has been making headlines for quite some time now. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha called out the actor for making distasteful comments about her after an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, where she couldn't answer the question regarding who Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani herb for in Ramayana. Now, as the Shaktimaan star has issued an apology, he has shifted his focus to another A-lister, and this time it is Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Mukesh Khanna indirectly called Ranbir Lampat Chhichhora

In a chat with us at Mid-Day, Mukesh indirectly called Ranbir 'lampat chhichhora' and said, “What Arun Govil did with the role has become the gold standard. All I can say is that whoever plays Ram must embody Ram; he shouldn’t look like Raavan. In their real life, if they are a (lampat chhichhora) lewd hooligan, then it will show on screen. If you’re playing Ram, you’re not allowed to party and drink. But who am I to decide who plays Ram?”

Mukesh Khanna on Prabhas and Ranbir

Mukesh further called out Prabhas' casting in Adipurush as Ram. He explained that despite being a superstar, he wasn’t accepted as Lord Ram, and the reason was ‘he doesn’t look like Ram.’ While describing Ranbir as the ‘Kapoor family’s beacon,’ Mukesh claimed, “He’s a fine actor… But I will look at his face, and he should look like Ram. He’s just done Animal, and his negative personality was highlighted in that movie. I hope that doesn’t disturb this…”

About Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna is widely known for his show Shaktimaan. The superhero drama was created by Mukesh and aired on DD National from September 1997 to March 2005. The actor played the role of Shaktimaan and his alter ego "Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri," a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz.

Shaktimaan was depicted as a human who attained superhuman powers through meditation and the five elements of nature: Space, Earth, Air, Fire, and Water. Kitu Gidwani, who was later replaced by Vaishnavi Mahant, played the role of Geeta Vishwas, a reporter who loves Shaktimaan. Surendra Pal played the role of Tamraj Kilvish.