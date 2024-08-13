A video doing the rounds on social media has left netizens baffled. The said video features individuals bearing resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan lookalikes

Listen to this article Did Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli collaborate for a video? Here's the truth x 00:00

A video of two individuals seemingly looking like Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli is doing the rounds on social media. In the said video, the two are seen doing the iconic arms spread out pose made popular by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. While it is easy to be fooled with a glance at the video, a closer inspection reveals that it is not the celebrities but their lookalikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The said video sees the popular lookalike of Shah Rukh Khan who is seen dressed in Khan's look from 'Pathaan'. He is seen dressed in a white shirt, a grey vest , black pants and boots. He is also seen sporting long hair. Virat's lookalike on the other hand is seen wearing a black shirts, white t-shirt, black shades, and white socks and shoes. He also replicated the arm tattoos of Virat Kohli.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim qadri (@ibrahim__qadri)

Ibrahim Qadri is a well-known lookalike of Shah Rukh Khan and often attends several events as well as guest. Earlier this year he was in the news when he was seen campaigning for Congress party in Solapur, Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Many mistook him for superstar Shah Rukh Khan initially. Later, it was clarified that it wasn't the actor but his lookalike who was campaigning for the party.

Until 2017, Qadri painted walls and hoardings in his hometown in Junagadh, Gujarat. The turning point came when people started taking note of his uncanny resemblance with Shah Rukh Khan. He then began making videos for Instagram imitating Bollywood's King Khan. Owing to his striking resemblance, the videos got traction and was viewed by millions of people, adding to his popularity and his hometown.

It was only after the release of the film'Raees' that he decided to work on refining his physique, hairstyle, and mannerisms, gradually transforming himself into an astonishing 30 percent mirror image of the beloved superstar. Ibrahim’s newfound fame has brought him invitations to various events and destinations worldwide, from Dubai to Muscat.

“It has become difficult for me to move around in public. People mistake me for the real Shah Rukh Khan. I receive a lot of love, but it complicates my day-to-day activities. Shopkeepers charge me higher prices, insisting, ‘Oh, you’re Shah Rukh Khan!’ How can I explain it to them?” he laments.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli's lookalike has also time and again got fans confused when he has stepped out in the city with his eery resemblance to the Indian cricketer.