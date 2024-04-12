Did you know Boney Kapoor had earlier planned a film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra? However, that movie couldn’t go on floors for some reason

In Pic: Diljit Dosanjh and Boney Kapoor

Listen to this article Did you know? Boney Kapoor once cast Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra for a film called ‘Sardarni’ x 00:00

It's been two decades since the multi-starrer comedy film 'No Entry' hit the big screens. Recently, it was reported that director Anees Bazmee had put its sequel 'No Entry Mein Entry' back on the table, with plans to roll it out next year. The second instalment will feature Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh instead of the original cast of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan.

This will mark Diljit Dosanjh's first-ever collaboration with Boney Kapoor, but did you know the filmmaker had earlier planned a film starring Diljit and Priyanka Chopra? However, that movie couldn’t go on floors due to some reason, and now Boney has decided to talk about the film and why the script couldn't come to life.

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Boney Kapoor shared, "He (Diljit) was always a good actor. In fact, a long time back, I had planned a film with him and Priyanka Chopra. It was to be called Sardarni. That’s the time Priyanka got this offer of going to Hollywood to shoot for Quantico. So, she asked us to wait for some time."

"She was offered the second season, so finally we had to give up because she got stuck there, and the kind of appreciation she got, she got certain other offers there. She preferred to make a career there, and we had to drop that picture," Kapoor added.

Further, while praising Diljit’s acting skills, Boney shared, “I’ve seen his Punjabi films and even the Hindi films that he has done. He is a remarkable actor, he has a fantastic sense of comedy, his sense of timing is fantastic, a good singer, and a talented guy. So, it’s always good to have a fresh mix of actors in a film to get freshness.”

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy promoting his recent release ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in which he will be seen in the titular role. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.