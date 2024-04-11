Kartik Aaryan revealed that even after delivering hits he could not afford to buy a car and would often take rickshaws to award shows

Kartik Aaryan is often dubbed as the 'humble King' by his fanbase. The actor started his acting journey in 2011 with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama,' but it wasn't until the success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' in 2018 that he truly felt successful. But, did you know? Kartik revealed that even after starring in several films, he didn't own a car and used to ride in an autorickshaw to attend award shows.

Kartik Aaryan took rickshaws to award shows

Kartik Aaryan mentioned that when he finally could afford to buy a car, he opted for an old one with a faulty door. According to the actor, this experience is why he enjoys purchasing cars. During a conversation with Neha Dhupia on the season finale of No Filter Neha Season 6, Kartik expressed his determination not to settle for anything less in his life, "Before 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', there was a lull period where people didn’t know who I was. They didn’t know that I existed.”

Kartik shared that by this point, he had been working as a leading hero for a few years and wanted to upgrade his standard of living as he was facing a few problems. “Like, I didn’t have a car to go to award functions. It used to feel like… yaar, I am taking a rickshaw. It was like this for the first 3-4 films,” he said.

Recalling his experience with a pre-used car, Kartik expressed, “Then I bought a third-hand car, but the door of the driver’s side of that car was jammed, it wouldn’t open. I would drive that car. Now, the funniest thing used to be that when there was a valet, I would ask him to open the door of the passenger side, I would jump on the other seat and get out of the car, and then I would jump back in the same way,”

Kartik mentioned that despite facing various challenges, he remained confident in his decisions, “I knew that I wanted to concentrate on that one film,” he said. After laughing, Kartik explained that this is why he still has a strong fondness for cars. “That is why I am fond of cars. That is why I buy so many cars. At one point, I had no vehicles so my mission was to buy all the cars. I thought I will make a garage which will have all the cars,” he said with a smile.