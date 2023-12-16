Zoya Akhtar has received not once but a total of five iconic tributes from Amul for her creations. From Dil Dhadakne Do to her recently released film 'The Archies' have all received the fun cartoon tribute

Zoya Akhtar's movies and series get the Amul nod

Listen to this article Zoya Akhtar takes a trip down memory lane recalling the times Amul paid tribute to her films x 00:00

Amul India, the OG trend forecaster, possesses an uncanny ability to stay ahead of the curve in cricket, movies, and politics. They practically own the crystal ball of pop culture! It doesn’t happen every time that a film gets a shout-out from Amul, but this Bollywood maven didn't just grab Amul's attention once, but five times! That’s right; Zoya Akhtar has received not once but a total of 5 iconic tributes from Amul for her creations.

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are known for their impeccable storytelling. The duo has delivered highly relatable content that resonates heavily with the youth. Recently, Zoya shared all the tributes she received from the brand.

1) The Archies

Amul didn't miss a beat when Zoya unleashed 'The Archies' this year. Co-written with Reema Kagti and Ayesha DeVitre, the film is produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films. A sweet shoutout for a sweet symphony!

2) Made In Heaven

When Zoya took us on a divine journey with 'Made In Heaven,' which quickly became a phenomenon, Amul was there to spread the dairy goodness. A match made in heaven! 'Made In Heaven' was produced under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby!

3) Dil Dhadakne Do

'Dil Dhadakne Do' is the ultimate comfort film for many. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is written by the dynamic duo - Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and produced by Excel Entertainment. As the hearts danced in 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' Amul joined the celebration with a flavorful homage. A toast to Zoya's heartthrob creation!

4) Gully Boy - Rap Rhapsody

In 2019, Zoya came with a bang and delivered one of the finest films of the year with 'Gully Boy,' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, produced by Excel Entertainment. Zoya hit the rap scene hard, and Amul spiced it up with a shoutout that resonated like the beats of the streets.

5) Bombay Talkies

'Bombay Talkies,' an Indian Hindi-language anthology directed by Zoya Akhtar alongside three other talented directors Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap, also received a sweet shoutout from Amul!