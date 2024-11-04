Breaking News
Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans at Jaipur concert for THIS reason, reacts to woman who skipped her roka

Updated on: 04 November,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While interacting with fans from the stage in Jaipur, Diljit Dosanjh encountered a woman who revealed she had skipped her roka ceremony to attend his concert

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/Instagram

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh enthralled fans in Jaipur, who assembled for his Dil-Luminati concert. This was his second city ever since he commenced the India leg of his tour. Diljit interacted with the crowd, including a fan who left her roka ceremony to attend the concert. He also apologised to those who fell for the ticket scam. 





Diljit Dosanjh reacts to fan who skipped her roka for concert 

While interacting with fans from the stage, Diljit encountered a woman who revealed she had skipped her roka ceremony to attend his concert. The singer simply replied, “I love you too!” and took off his black jacket and handed it over to her. He said that she should give it to the person she’s about to marry. 

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fan who fell for ticket scam 

Diljit Dosanjh apologised to fans who became victims of the alleged ticket scam for his Dil-Luminati tour. According to a report by India Today, the singer said, "If anyone has fallen victim to a ticketing scam, I apologise to that person. We have not done this. Authorities are currently investigating the matter". He urged fans to be vigilant and asked them to "stay away from those involved in the scam".

Jaipur Police warns of fake tickets 

Ahead of the concert, Jaipur Police took to X, formerly Twitter, and issued an advisory for those attending the show at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC). The post read, “SCAM ALERT!! Beware of fake tickets! Only valid tickets will be valid for entry into Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Only tickets sold by Zomato Live and Scope Entertainment are valid, all others are invalid.”

Last month, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's concert. During the search operations, several incriminating materials including mobile phones, laptops, sim cards, etc. used in the scam were recovered and seized, the ED said.

The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie 'Border 2', where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

