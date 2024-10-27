The concert, the first scheduled for Saturday in Delhi, saw Diljit Dosanjh enthrall thousands of fans with his chart-topping tracks like "Lover", "5 Taara", "Do You Know", "Ikk Kudi"

Music sensation Diljit Dosanjh made a grand entry and captivated the crowd with an energetic performance that kicked off his eagerly awaited 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024'. The concert, the first scheduled for Saturday in Delhi, saw the singer enthrall thousands of fans with his chart-topping tracks like "Lover", "5 Taara", "Do You Know", "Ikk Kudi" from "Udta Punjab", and many more. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Diljit waved the Indian flag proudly.

Diljit Dosanjh fans unhappy with his Delhi concert

After attending the poorly organized concert, a section of fans took to social media and shared their ordeal. They pointed out several things that led to a sour experience despite shelling out a whopping amount to secure the tickets.

One user wrote on X, "Even after paying so much, we were left waiting endlessly. The gates didn't open till 5:30 PM, and the concert didn’t start until 8 PM. For my female friends, washrooms were a disaster. No lighting, unhygienic, and smelled terrible. Not at all what you’d expect after paying premium. A girl nearby passed out, and no one from the staff came to help her. Overall, Diljit’s performance was great. He's truly a vibe. But the concert experience was poorly organized and definitely not worth the price tag. The management could have been much, much better.”

“The stage presence could have been way better. He frequently turned his back from the audience, and there was no grand opening act or intermission coverage. The concert was blank for 20 min during intermission. 100s of small artists would die to cover that silence. Taylor Swift changes clothes while dancers are dancing in front, Diljit couldn't wear one jacket in 20min?!” added another.

Zomato CEO had to walk to reach the venue due to traffic

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal was among those caught in the jam and had to leave his car and walk the last stretch to the venue. While many were fortunate to be part of one of the biggest shows in recent memory, others found themselves stranded outside, unable to enter as they learned their tickets were invalid.

Despite pleading with the organisers, they were denied entry, leaving some furious and others heartbroken. "It was a total waste to come here," said one disappointed fan, who was turned away by the security.

Another added, "I came here without a ticket and met someone who sold me a fake one. They charged me a lot of money for it."

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour

The Delhi shows mark the beginning of a 10-city tour for Dosanjh, which will take him across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, before concluding with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

In recent years, Dosanjh has transcended cultural and language barriers, becoming one of the most prominent South Asian artists on the global stage. A pivotal moment in his journey was his 2022 performance at Coachella, where he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the iconic festival.

In June, Dosanjh appeared as the musical guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where he performed his popular tracks "G.O.A.T." and "Born to Shine." Fallon hailed him as "the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet."

(With inputs from Agencies)