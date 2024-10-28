Post the Delhi leg of Dil-Luminati Tour 2024, Diljit Dosanjh meets BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill in Delhi, latter shares a post on X appreciating this gesture

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article After his Delhi concert, Diljit Dosanjh meets BJP spokesperson x 00:00

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Monday visited BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill at the latter's residence in the national capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The music sensation, dressed in an all-black outfit with a red turban, was seen posing with Shergill in pictures shared by his team.

Shergill took to X to post, "Touched by gesture of my friend and superstar @diljitdosanjh to take out time and visit my home ! His humbleness , humility and kindness is a learning in itself for everyone Always pray to Waheguru Ji for his success, good health and can't thank him enough for making Nation proud ! Punjabi Chaaa Gayeee Oyeee."

Touched by gesture of my friend and superstar @diljitdosanjh to take out time and visit my home ! His humbleness , humility and kindness is a learning in itself for everyone 🙏🙏



Always pray to Waheguru Ji for his success, good health and can’t thank him enough for making Nation… pic.twitter.com/7JCSXopRbM — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) October 28, 2024

Diljit, who returned to India recently, kicked off the Indian leg of his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour on Saturday evening at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

At the concert fans cheered loudly when he proudly waved the Indian flag after his opening song, creating a moment of excitement for the audience.

Ahead of the big concert, Diljit visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Friday night to offer prayers and seek blessings. Sharing his excitement about perfoming in the national capital he took to Instagram to post, "Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne Kal Milde an Same Time Same Stadium DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 INDIA."

The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

On the work front, Diljit recently revealed his participation in the upcoming movie 'Border 2', where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November as reported by ANI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever