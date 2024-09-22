On Saturday, Diljit took to his Instagram feed to make the announcement. It comes after he wreaked havoc across India with the tickets of his Dil-Luminati Tour getting sold out in all cities within minutes of them going live.

Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article Good news for Diljit Dosanjh fans! Singer adds three new shows to his India tour of Dil-Luminati x 00:00

Many fans were left disappointed after they could not secure tickets for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert in India. Seems like Dosanjh was not happy to see his fans disappointed and has added extra shows to his India tour. Apart from adding a show in Delhi, the singer will now be performing in Mumbai and Jaipur as well.

“SURPRISE 🇮🇳 DELHI DAY 2 Stadium - JAIPUR & MUMBAI New Shows Added Tickets Info Coming SOON. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24,” he wrote while sharing several pictures of himself.

The singer has not shared details about the concert or the booking. He said that booking details will be shared soon.

Fans react to Diljit Dosanjh adding new shows

This announcement by the singer brought a wave of happiness among fans. Take a look at the reactions:

"Bhagwan aaj bhi sunta hai," commented a user.

Another person wrote, "Ekdum se itni khushi toh crush k Yes bolne pe bhi ni hui thi".

A person wrote, "Already started manifesting getting tickets out of fear of SOLD OUT".

"Ek hi toh dil hai kitne baar jeetoge," wrote another user.

Diljit Dosanjh says, ‘Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye!’

Diljit in a note shared by the team of Saregama said he is excited to bring his tour to India. "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together--I can promise you a night you'll never forget!"

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd., is just as thrilled. He said, "The Dil-Luminati Tour is more than just a series of concerts--it's a cultural phenomenon. Diljit and our team have put up a great show across continents, and now it's time for India to experience this world-class event. We're committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that will set a new benchmark for live entertainment in the country."

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming projects

Diljit Dosanjh has officially joined the cast of 'Border 2'. Varun Dhawan was also recently announced as a lead in the film that also stars Sunny Deol. The sequel, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, is slated to commence shooting in October this year. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be directed by Anurag Singh. 'Border 2' is scheduled for a grand release on January 23, 2026.