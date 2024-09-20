From begging on Instagram to bragging about getting tickets, 'Dil-Luminati Tour' tickets have taken a hilarious turn, and here are a few of the best and most comic reels we've found where people talk about the tour

In Pic: Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article Begging se bragging tak! Influencers post hilarious reels for Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Dil-Luminati Tour' tickets x 00:00

Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Dil-Luminati Tour' is one of the biggest and trendiest topics of the month. With people going to great lengths to get their hands on a ticket to Diljit’s concert, VIP lounge prices have reached as high as ₹1.19 lakh. Now, the race to listen to Diljit Dosanjh live has reached new heights, with people making funny reels. From begging on Instagram to bragging about getting tickets, 'Dil-Luminati Tour' tickets have taken a hilarious turn, and here are a few of the best and most comic reels we've found where people talk about the tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Funny release related to the Dil-Luminati Tour

Ab Punjabi Kaha Jayenge Oye

Content creator Gunjan Bawa’s reel will have you rolling out of your chair laughing. The influencer shared a quick video of herself looking sad, with the caption, "Saans lene se pehle hi Diljit Paaji ki tickets sold out hogayi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gunjan Bawa (@foodyypreneur)

Begging Se Bragging Tak

While some posted videos of begging people for 'Dil-Luminati Tour' tickets, influencer Yuvraj Dua had us cracking up with his epic video bragging about snagging tickets to Diljit’s concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshit Pandey (@harshit_06)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Dua (@yuvraj.dua)

The Multi-Device Trick

Another creator posted a video of herself and her friend trying to book tickets using all the devices available. The reel also features text reading, "Main 'D' likhu, Diljit ke concert ka ticket mil jaye."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Thind🥀 (@zeenatthind)

There are more such fun reels that have us laughing our hearts out—check them out now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshita (@akshitaforreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by | OM | (@shapeupwith_ot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐘✨ (@sharon_roshan_)

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts to Delhi Police's Warning Against Fraudulent Ticket Sales

Delhi Police put up a creative warning on their social media handles to prevent fans from falling prey to cybercrime and paying fraudsters in the lure of concert tickets. They shared a video of a concert set to Diljit’s popular track, 'Born to Shine'. They also penned a witty caption using lyrics from the song: "Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya." The post caught Diljit’s attention. He reposted Delhi Police's warning on his Instagram Story and uploaded a fist emoji to show his respect for the authorities.

Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Dil-Luminati Tour' Dates

Diljit is set to commence the Indian leg of his tour this October. After Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.