In Pic: Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Dil-Luminati Tour' is one of the biggest and trendiest topics of the month. With people going to great lengths to get their hands on a ticket to Diljit’s concert, VIP lounge prices have reached as high as ₹1.19 lakh. Now, the race to listen to Diljit Dosanjh live has reached new heights, with people making funny reels. From begging on Instagram to bragging about getting tickets, 'Dil-Luminati Tour' tickets have taken a hilarious turn, and here are a few of the best and most comic reels we've found where people talk about the tour.
Funny release related to the Dil-Luminati Tour
Ab Punjabi Kaha Jayenge Oye
Content creator Gunjan Bawa’s reel will have you rolling out of your chair laughing. The influencer shared a quick video of herself looking sad, with the caption, "Saans lene se pehle hi Diljit Paaji ki tickets sold out hogayi."
Begging Se Bragging Tak
While some posted videos of begging people for 'Dil-Luminati Tour' tickets, influencer Yuvraj Dua had us cracking up with his epic video bragging about snagging tickets to Diljit’s concert.
The Multi-Device Trick
Another creator posted a video of herself and her friend trying to book tickets using all the devices available. The reel also features text reading, "Main 'D' likhu, Diljit ke concert ka ticket mil jaye."
There are more such fun reels that have us laughing our hearts out—check them out now!
Diljit Dosanjh Reacts to Delhi Police's Warning Against Fraudulent Ticket Sales
Delhi Police put up a creative warning on their social media handles to prevent fans from falling prey to cybercrime and paying fraudsters in the lure of concert tickets. They shared a video of a concert set to Diljit’s popular track, 'Born to Shine'. They also penned a witty caption using lyrics from the song: "Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya." The post caught Diljit’s attention. He reposted Delhi Police's warning on his Instagram Story and uploaded a fist emoji to show his respect for the authorities.
Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Dil-Luminati Tour' Dates
Diljit is set to commence the Indian leg of his tour this October. After Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.