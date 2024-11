Recently, the teaser of Baby John was unveiled. It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones

Diljit Dosanjh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh sings 'Nain Matakka' from the mass action thriller Baby John x 00:00

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Nain Matakka' from Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John' is all set to be out soon.

Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee, also lent her vocals to the track.

As per the makers, 'Nain Matakka' is a "foot-tapping, peppy number that showcases the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh."

Recently, the teaser of Baby John was unveiled. It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones.

Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on. In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many like me might have come before, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey.

The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav round out the cast, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble.

The film is directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. It will be out in theatres this December.

