Breaking News
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy kills man after fight over local’s ‘4th seat’ at Ghatkopar station
Shah Rukh Khan threat case: Cops take custody of Raipur man citing Salman Khan-Baba Siddique-SRK link
Mumbai: Two persons nabbed for chasing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan on voting day
Mumbai: Nine railways stations will get swanky upgrade, check if YOUR station is on the list
Mumbai: Chunabhatti railway crossing to go, traffic jams, too!
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Diljit Dosanjh sings Nain Matakka from the mass action thriller Baby John

Diljit Dosanjh sings 'Nain Matakka' from the mass action thriller Baby John

Updated on: 22 November,2024 04:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Recently, the teaser of Baby John was unveiled. It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones

Diljit Dosanjh sings 'Nain Matakka' from the mass action thriller Baby John

Diljit Dosanjh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Diljit Dosanjh sings 'Nain Matakka' from the mass action thriller Baby John
x
00:00

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Nain Matakka' from Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John' is all set to be out soon.


Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee, also lent her vocals to the track.


As per the makers, 'Nain Matakka' is a "foot-tapping, peppy number that showcases the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh."


Recently, the teaser of Baby John was unveiled. It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones.

Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on. In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many like me might have come before, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey.

The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav round out the cast, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble.

The film is directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. It will be out in theatres this December.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diljit dosanjh varun dhawan Baby John bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK