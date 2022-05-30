Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Ammy Virk: Punjabi artistes mourn the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2022 11:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Several Punjabi actors and singers expressed their condolences on social media following the singer's death

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


The murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala has left his fans and followers devastated.

Several Punjabi actors and singers expressed their condolences on social media following the singer's death.




Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Oh WAHEGURU Heartbreaking news..Baut Talent C Munde Ch..Mai Kadey Mileya Ni c..Par Odi Mehnat Bol di C No Doubt. Parents Lai Baut Hard Aa..Baba Bhanaa Manan Da Bal Bakshey Parivaar NuBaut Bura Din Aa MUSIC INDUSTRY Lai."


