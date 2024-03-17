Diljit Dosanjh performs Lover with Ed Sheeran at his Mumbai concert and fans can't believe what just happened!

Ed Sheeran collaborated with a few Indian artists during his concert, including a viral moment where he shared the stage with Diljit Dosanjh

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently wowed Mumbai with a highly anticipated concert at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. This stop is part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour and marks his third concert in India, following his last one in 2017.

Diljit Dosanjh performs Lover with Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran also collaborated with a few Indian artists during the show, including a viral moment where he shared the stage with Diljit Dosanjh. Fans attending Ed Sheeran's concert got a pleasant surprise when Diljit Dosanjh joined him on stage to perform the popular track 'Lover'. In a video, Diljit sang the song while Sheeran played guitar chords. It was an unexpected collaboration that touched the hearts of fans, who cheered loudly for the duo as they set the stage on fire.

Diljit Dosanjh performs Lover with Ed Sheeran, take a look:

Ed Sheeran's whirlwind time in Mumbai

Ahaan Panday, who is all set to make his acting debut with director Mohit Suri's young love story, met Ed Sheeran and got his guitar autographed. Taking to Instagram, Ahaan treated fans with a series of photos featuring himself and Ed Sheeran along with a note.

The note read, "Been prepping on this guitar for my debut film and now I have it bless-Ed by none other than @teddysphotos."Sharing his excitement after meeting ED, Ahaan said, "Meeting Ed Sheeran is a dream come true. For my film preparation I've been running all over the place in the hope to shadow & find inspiration from musicians, and getting to meet the best of the best while on that journey is a blessing of the highest regard."

Ayushmann Khurrana also met the singer. Interestingly, he made Ed Sheeran taste his mother's homemade pinni. Talking about his meeting with the 'Perfect' hitmaker, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"

About Ed's concert

Ed performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad performed for the crowd before the main act.