Diljit Dosanjh Pic/Instagram

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh continues to make headlines, courtesy of his Dil-Luminati Tour in India. From calling for a ban on liquor to hitting back at a news anchor, to even defending women who cry at his show, the ‘GOAT’ hitmaker has managed to stay afloat amid all the hurdles coming his way.

Man proposes to girlfriend at Dijit Dosanjh’s Pune concert

As Diljit Dosanjh took to the stage in Pune on Sunday to deliver yet another electrifying performance, he encountered a fan, who joined him on the dias to propose marriage to his girlfriend. A viral video shows the man going down on his knees to propose. His girlfriend hugs him with an obvious “yes” while the crowd roots for them. Diljit on the other hand was seen singing near the lovebirds. He also asked the audience to clap for the pair. The man then tells Diljit that they’ve been together for 13 years. Watch the video below.

Diljit Dosanjh's Pune concert goes dry

In a last-minute move, the state excise department cancelled the permit for serving liquor at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in the Kothrud area of Pune. The decision comes after strong protests from the youth wing of the NCP party and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, along with some residents and organisations, against serving liquor at the event.

Opposition to the concert also included concerns over sound pollution due to the installation of a large number of loudspeakers. Many protesters demanded the cancellation of the concert entirely. To maintain law and order, police personnel were deployed at the venue of the event amidst protests.

Earlier this month, Diljit during his Ahmedabad concert stated that he would stop making songs on alcohol if the government declared a nationwide ban on it.

Meanwhile, Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), Mumbai (December 19), and Guwahati (December 29).

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie 'Border 2', where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.