Days after calling himself a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh has treated all with the teaser of his upcoming single with a surprise element. The upcoming song titled 'Don' has a voice over by none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Diljit dropped the teaser video of Don which has Khan giving voiceover to some powerful lines. He also voiced a tweaked version of the popular line from the film ''Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, na mumkin hai".

Sharing the teaser, Diljit wrote, "Agar Sab Se Uper Tikna Hai Toh Maa Ki Duaa Chahiye ONE & ONLY KING @iamsrkSurprise Anytime"

When Diljit called himself a fan of Shah Rukh Khan

Diljit Dosanjh is currently in India with his Dil-Luminati tour. The singer has been making waves with his concert in different cities of the country. During his recent performance in Kokata, he gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan and his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Speaking to the audience, Diljit shared a motivational message inspired by Kolkata's love for cricket and the famous tagline of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re."

"Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re. Ye bohot achi tagline hain. Ye Kolkata knight riders ki hain? Badi pyari tagline lagi or specially yeh Sharukh Khan Sir ki team hai toh waise achi hi lagni thi. Hume kyuki hum sir ke fan hain. Toh ye bohot acha mantra bhi hain ke aap apni mehnat kare, ladde apne saath. Aur chaahe jithe na jithe ye baat ki baat hain humara farz hai 100 percent dena. Toh aap 199 percent mehnat karte hain toh obviously jeet ke paas koi option nahi rh jaata hain.( 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re.' This is a very good slogan. This slogan is from the Kolkata Knight Riders right? It's such a lovely slogan, and especially since it's Shahrukh Khan Sir's team, it's bound to be great. I am a huge fan of him. This slogan also carries a wonderful message--work hard and fight alongside your team. And no matter where you are, it's our duty to give 100 percent. So, if you give 199 percent effort, victory will have no other option but to come to you.)," he said.

Sharing Diljit's video from the Kolkata concert, the Bollywood superstar wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy,

@diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour…. Love u".

Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour…. Love u https://t.co/SS9EpJV0Ev — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 1, 2024

Diljit's Dil-Luminati tour began in New Delhi inn octoer and will wrap in Guwahati on December 29.