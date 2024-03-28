Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman, Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali graced an event in the city to officially launch the trailer of their upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila

The team of Amar Singh Chamkila

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh tears up at 'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch, here's why x 00:00

The trailer of Netflix's upcoming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' was launched earlier today in the city. For the event, actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh was accompanied by director Imtiaz Ali, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman and actress Parineeti Chopra.

During the event, Imtiaz told the media how Diljit forgot that he himself is such a huge global superstar and became Amar Singh Chamkila. In the journey to explore Chamkila, Diljit completely immersed himself in the world of Chamkila.

“You have already achieved so much but I can guarantee this, this is just your beginning. Wherever you go, we will be with you. I am very happy this freshness came into my life of doing this film. I am thankful to Netflix who took it up with equal love,” Imtiaz Ali said, leaving Diljit in tears. Hearing this Diljit teared up on stage, at one moment he seemed inconsolable as he became too overwhelmed hearing such heartwarming words from his director.

At the event, Rahman told the media, "Imtiaz is not a director for me, he is a co-storyteller just like Mani Ratnam is for me. As an artiste, it's rare to find that deep connection with a fellow artiste."

He further mentioned, "With Imtiaz the journey is more of an exploration, exploring the characters and the story together. Sometimes I give him something that doesn't fit but he still keeps it in his kitty."

The composer added that he had given the song 'Phir Se Udd Chala' from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Rockstar' to someone else, they would have said that it's too complicated but Imtiaz quietly went away, sat with Irshad and worked on the lyrics.

Rahman shared, "He told me, 'Ab main vapas poori taiyaari ke saath aaunga apke paas."

About Amar Singh Chamkila:

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27.

With the maestro AR Rahman helming the music for the film and Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics, the audience will once again get to witness the magic of a Rahman – Imtiaz - Irshad collaboration, after nine years! It is not surprising to see the songs of the film -Ishq Mitaye and Naram Kaalja, released earlier this month have been ruling charts all across.

Adding to the excitement, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the original Chamkila songs in Punjabi. For the first time, the film will showcase live music recordings done on locations capturing the rawness and the exuberance of each moment as Diljit & Parineeti sing live in the Akhadaas.