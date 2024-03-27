Videos of Alia Bhatt & Neetu Kapoor entering the multi-storey house, along with clips of Ranbir Kapoor inspecting the view from the balcony went viral

Pic/ Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article Watch! Ranbir Kapoor checks out balcony of under-construction bungalow, fans say, ‘Raha's safety first’ x 00:00

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been grabbing all the headlines since the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Raha. The couple has been working hard to provide a perfect life for their baby girl. Today, a video of the two visiting their under-construction bungalow with their mother, Neetu Kapoor, surfaced on the Internet. Footage capturing Alia and Neetu entering the multi-storey house together, along with clips of Ranbir inspecting the view from a spacious balcony at their bungalow, was shared by the paparazzi account.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a comfy T-shirt with blue jeans and a stylish cap, while Alia opted for an all-black outfit. Neetu Kapoor, accompanied by her daughter-in-law, was seen wearing a loose shirt and matching pants. As soon as the video went viral, fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, “Alia looks like a teenager, she is always cute.” “Raha's safety first,” wrote another fan as Ranbir checked the balcony of the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Kapoor abode at Pali Hill is currently being rebuilt. Earlier also, the family was seen checking out the railings and the glass facade. Ranbir Kapoor visits the site quite frequently to oversee the development work.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s "Animal". The actor is making headlines with daily new updates coming out for his upcoming historical drama. He is set to play the pivotal role in Nitesh Tiwari’s "Ramayana". According to media reports, the film has been in pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays given the scale of its production and casting. While Ranbir will essay the role of Lord Ram in the film, actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was most recently seen in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". The film tells a unique love story between a colourful yet dimwitted Punjabi lad and an educated and confident Bengali girl. In addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the current blockbuster offers a superb supporting cast that includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and others.