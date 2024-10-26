The video features the singer dressed in denim-on-denim attire and a striking red turban, entering the Gurudwara and seeking blessings

Diljit Dosanjh at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to kickstart his Dil-Luminati India Tour. The first show of the concert is going to take place today, October 26, in the capital city, Delhi. As Dosanjh arrived in Delhi, he visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings before starting his India tour. A video of his visit to the Gurudwara has been shared by his team on Instagram. The video features the singer dressed in denim-on-denim attire and a striking red turban, entering the Gurudwara and seeking blessings.

Later, he also took the prasad from the Gurudwara, which he enjoyed as he walked out of the place. The caption of the post simply read, “BANGLA SAHIB.” They added Diljit's song "Aar Nanak Paar Nanak" as the background music in the post.

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to kick off his India tour today at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

With Diljit's first concert happening today, there are high expectations that a large crowd will lead to traffic blockage. To address this, the Delhi police have issued a traffic advisory. Concertgoers can access the stadium through Gate Nos. 2, 5, 6, 14, and 16. Gates 1 and 15 have been reserved solely for emergencies. Proper arrangements for vehicle parking have also been made at multiple designated locations near the stadium. Other road restrictions have been implemented to avoid traffic congestion. Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) are prohibited from using the route from JLN Stadium Red Light to the entire stretch of B.P. Marg between 4 PM and 11 PM on concert days.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Upcoming Projects

Diljit Dosanjh has officially joined the cast of "Border 2." Varun Dhawan was also recently announced as a lead in the film, which also stars Sunny Deol. The sequel, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, is slated to commence shooting in October this year. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be directed by Anurag Singh. "Border 2" is scheduled for a grand release on January 23, 2026.