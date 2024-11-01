As he gets ready for his next show in Jaipur, he shared a funny Diwali video with fans, where he cooks Kadahi Paneer, adding his signature humor with a playful voiceover

Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh whips up kadhai paneer for Diwali, shares hilarious wishes before Jaipur tour x 00:00

After taking his Dil-Luminati tour around the world, Diljit Dosanjh has finally returned to India. He started off the India leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 with two shows in New Delhi, and since then, his concert videos have been all over social media. As he gets ready for his next show in Jaipur, he shared a funny Diwali video with fans, where he cooks Kadahi Paneer, adding his signature humour with a playful voiceover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diwali 2024: Diljit Dosanjh cooks up kadhai paneer

In a video shared on Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh is seen celebrating Diwali with sparklers, lighting up his home with diyas, and spending time with his team. He then brings fans into his cozy kitchen, where he shows off the ingredients he’s using to make Kadahi Paneer. Taking charge, he whips up the dish, showing off his impressive cooking skills. The final result looks delicious, but it's his hilarious voice-over that will have viewers laughing out loud.

Diljit Dosanjh fans unhappy with his Delhi concert

Music sensation Diljit Dosanjh made a grand entry and captivated the crowd with an energetic performance that kicked off his eagerly awaited 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024'. The concert, the first scheduled for Saturday in Delhi, saw the singer enthrall thousands of fans with his chart-topping tracks like "Lover", "5 Taara", "Do You Know", "Ikk Kudi" from "Udta Punjab", and many more. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Diljit waved the Indian flag proudly.

After attending the poorly organized concert, a section of fans took to social media and shared their ordeal. They pointed out several things that led to a sour experience despite shelling out a whopping amount to secure the tickets.

One user wrote on X, "Even after paying so much, we were left waiting endlessly. The gates didn't open till 5:30 PM, and the concert didn’t start until 8 PM. For my female friends, washrooms were a disaster. No lighting, unhygienic, and smelled terrible. Not at all what you’d expect after paying premium. A girl nearby passed out, and no one from the staff came to help her. Overall, Diljit’s performance was great. He's truly a vibe. But the concert experience was poorly organized and definitely not worth the price tag. The management could have been much, much better.