After nearly two months of his Dil-Luminati tour, Diljit Dosanjh made a shocking announcement that he would not perform in India until things improved

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh makes a shocking announcement; will not do shows in India until THIS happens x 00:00

Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Chandigarh as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. The GOAT hitmaker kicked off the India leg in October and has performed in Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Pune so far. However, after nearly two months of his tour, Diljit made a shocking announcement of not performing in India until things improved.

Why Diljit Dosanjh will not perform in India

After noticing fans climbing up trees to watch his concert, or going up their terraces to catch a glimpse, Diljit said during his Chandigarh gig that until there’s better infrastructure for a seamless concert experience, he will not perform in India. In a video shared on social media, Diljit can be heard saying, "Here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and can work here...I'll try next time that the stage is at the center so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure."

Diljit Dosanjh said that instead of troubling them, the Chandigarh Administration should focus on improving its infrastructure. He also added that he will not perform shows in India unless the stage is organized in the center of the venue, allowing him to better connect with the… pic.twitter.com/E0JwIhUc2d — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 15, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh dedicates concert to Gukesh Dommaraju

In an Instagram video, Diljit praised World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju's hard work and dedication to achieving his dreams from a young age. “This concert is dedicated to the world chess champion Gukesh,” Diljit said during his concert. He also shared that while everyone faces challenges in life, the one who knows how to deal with them achieves the target.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest champion in the sport's history, defeating China's Ding Liren in the final game of their FIDE World Championship match. Gukesh received his FIDE World Championship trophy following his remarkable triumph the subsequent day. The championship, which was tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, concluded with a stellar performance by Gukesh, who secured a 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren, according to FIDE's official website.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's wife also attended the 'Dil-Luminati' concert in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, before Diljit’s show, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory urging him to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during his live performance. The advisory, issued by CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal on Thursday, specifically referenced songs such as 'Patiala Peg', '5 Tara', and 'Case', cautioning against performing even modified versions that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence.