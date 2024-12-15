Diljit Dosanjh referred to Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 movie's famous dialogue "Jhukega Nahi Sala" in his own way, saying "Sala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega"

Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh performed in Chandigarh on Saturday as a part of his 'Dil-Luminati' concert. He dedicated it to India's newly crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju. Not just that, Diljit also gave a twist to Allu Arjun’s dialogue from Pushpa 2 and left the audience impressed.

Diljit Dosanjh dedicates concert to Gukesh Dommaraju

In an Instagram video, Diljit praised Gukesh's hard work and dedication to achieving his dreams from a young age. “This concert is dedicated to the world chess champion Gukesh,” Diljit said during his concert. He also shared that while everyone faces challenges in life, the one who knows how to deal with them achieves the target.

Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest champion in the sport's history, defeating China's Ding Liren in the final game of their FIDE World Championship match. Gukesh received his FIDE World Championship trophy following his remarkable triumph the subsequent day. The championship, which was tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, concluded with a stellar performance by Gukesh, who secured a 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren, according to FIDE's official website.

Diljit Dosanjh gives a twist to Pushpa 2 dialogue

Diljit also referred to Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 movie's famous dialogue "Jhukega Nahi Sala" in his own way, saying "Sala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega".

Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the box office by storm. It has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, raking in Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within seven days of its release. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's wife also attended the 'Dil-Luminati' concert in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, before Diljit’s show, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory urging him to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during his live performance. The advisory, issued by CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal on Thursday, specifically referenced songs such as 'Patiala Peg', '5 Tara', and 'Case', cautioning against performing even modified versions that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence.